Due to poor visibility and fog in Lahore, Pakistan International Airlines has shifted all international flight operations between 10pm and 11am from the capital of Punjab to Islamabad.

“All international flights scheduled to operate to/from Lahore between 10pm and 11am have been shifted to Islamabad,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a statement.

The rescheduling of flights during these hours is temporary and will be restored as soon as the foggy conditions improve, according to the national flag carrier.

He clarified that flight-shifting arrangements will be reversed once the foggy conditions improved in Lahore.

The move was aimed at ensuring air safety and saving long waiting time for passengers, he claimed.

The spokesperson advised the passengers to contact the PIA call center at (021) 111 786 786to get timely information about flights.