PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD - The life in Baunnu returned to normalcy yesterday as siege of the CTD Centre in Bannu district came to an end after the Pakistan army commandoes completed the operation.
Three security personnel were martyred and another 27 were wounded in the operation which lasted for two days while the siege of militants remained for around four days. The commando operation started at around 1pm on Tuesday and it concluded on Wednesday.
Cellular phone and internet services were restored on the fourth day in Bannu. The siege began when TTP militants took officials hostage at the Counter-Terrorism Department facility by snatching the guns from the cops on duty. The situation prompted the security forces to conduct an operation to clear the facility and neutralise the insurgents.
During the standoff, government offices, educational institutions, and bazaars were all closed for several days. To break the stalemate, talks were held with the insurgents who were holding CTD officials hostage.
Earlier, the district government declared a state of emergency at Bannu’s hospitals to prepare for any eventuality. In addition, the government had barricaded all routes leading to the Bannu cantonment. According to reports, 25 militants were shot dead during the operation inside the centre while 11 others surrendered to the security forces.
Major Abid, who is said to have earlier led an operation at the Army Public School in Peshawar, led the operation at the Bannu centre too. The business activities remained suspended while there was a tense calm in the area during the last several days. Meanwhile, a tense calm prevails in various parts of the province while the law enforcement machinery has been kept on its toes.
The police force has been placed on high alert across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a spate of attacks on police stations and posts in several districts of the province in recent days. In Peshawar too, a security post was attacked within the boundaries of the Sarband Police Station early on Wednesday. However, no fatality was recorded in the incident. Following the attack, police went to the scene and launched a search operation in the surrounding area.
Police have been placed on high alert following big attacks in Lakki Marwat and Wana in South Waziristan, as well as an incident at the Counter-Terrorism Department office in Bannu.
Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have commended the security forces for carrying out the successful operation against terrorists in Bannu and expressed their strong resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country. In his separate statement, the president termed the success a result of the professionalism of security forces and their unwavering commitment against terrorism.
He said the nation would always remember the sacrifices made against terrorism for national defence and security.
President Alvi paid tribute to the officials of the armed forces who were martyred during the operation.
He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured officials.
The prime minister said the State would not surrender to any terrorist group or organization and vowed that militants would be dealt with according to the constitution and law.
Strongly condemning the activities of terrorists in Bannu and other areas, he said such attempts aimed at spreading chaos in Pakistan would be crushed.
PM Sharif termed terrorism a crucial issue of national security, which required collective thinking and a plan of action.
The entire nation, he said, would eradicate terrorism side by side with the country’s brave armed forces. The prime minister paid tribute to the valour and determination of the country’s armed forces fighting against terrorism.
He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned to provide them best treatment facilities. Shehbaz Sharif said, “We will not let the sacrifices of the martyrs go to waste” and mentioned in this regard the military operations of Rad-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb as significant measures to eradicate terrorism.
He said the great sacrifices of the personnel of armed forces, police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies were unforgettable.
The prime minister said though main responsibility for law and order lies with the provinces, but the federation could not turn a blind eye to the problems.
He assured the provinces to work along with them in fighting terrorism and vowed to fully implement the National Action Plan to eliminate terrorism. He emphasized enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the provincial governments as crucial in this regard.
Shehbaz said the federal government would assist the provinces in improving the professional capacity of anti-terrorism force and departments.
He said restructuring of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s counter-terrorism department would be carried out and all the requirements pertaining to modern weapons and professional training would be ensured