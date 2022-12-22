Share:

QUETTA - Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another over an old enmity at Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday. Accord­ing to Levies sources, the both victims were on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene. As a result, man died on the spot while another sus­tained injuries. The body and injured were rushed to nearby hospital. The motive behind the kill­ing was stated to be old feud. The identity of both victims could not be as­certained so far.