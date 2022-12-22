Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday called upon the youth of the country to play their due role in reformation of the country. “Let’s become part of the Make Pakistan Movement to ensure the reformation of Pakistan”, Ahsan Iqbal said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Food, Pharma and Nutrition Conference’ organised by Riphah University here on Wednesday. He said the world was competing on the economic fronts and gone were the days when countries were having a competition on the basis of their political systems. “Therefore, we will have to make fast developments on the economic front to save Pakistan’s future.” He highlighted that any successful system has the capacity to make proper utilisation of knowledge and then take benefit from it. The minister maintained that there was no scarcity of talent and other resources in Pakistan but the only thing we needed was the continuity of policies. “The only way to fast development is to ensure peace, stability, and continuity of policies,” he added. Ahsan Iqbal reiterated the government’s resolve to provide a good base of sustainable development for the future generation of the country. He said the youth must get away with hatred and intolerance to ensure development, cooperation, and harmony in society. The minister added that promotion of exports was the top priority of the government and that the pharma industry had immense potential to help increase the country’s exports. He said Halal foods had also vast potential especially in Middle Eastern countries which should be tapped by increasing Halal food processing. “Pakistan is rich in all kinds of natural resources which must be properly utilized by using state-of-the-art technology.” He pointed out that during the tenure of the PML-N government, investment was made on a large scale. It added 11,000 MW of electricity to the national grid besides constructing a network of highways and motorways across the country. He said in 2018, more people were willing to invest in Pakistan, however, Imran Khan’s wrong policies wasted away all the hard work done during the PML-N government. Ahsan Iqbal said the government is also focusing on launching new development projects in collaboration with the private sector to minimize the burden on the government exchequer.