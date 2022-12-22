Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Planning Ministry is all set to approve revised PC-1 of controversy hit National Sports City Narowal project which cost has been escalated by 92pc to Rs5.761 billion during last five years. The National Sports City Narowal is on the agenda of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) which is scheduled to meet today (Thursday) with Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal in the chair, official source told The Nation. However, the working paper of the project was not received by the concerned technical section of the Planning Commission till filing of the report. Originally the PC-1 of Narowal Sports City was approved in 2009 at the estimated cost of Rs732.705 million. As compared to the original PC-1, the cost of the project has been escalated by 686.21pc to Rs5.761 billion. Initially the project was approved in 2009 at the cost of Rs732.705 million, which was upward revised to Rs2498.779 million in 2014. The project PC-1 was revised for the second time in 2017 and was approved at the cost of Rs2994.329 million. The project has achieved a physical progress of 92pc and financial progress of 72pc. The sports city has 14 stadiums and courts of sports, such as cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton court and other games besides swimming pools which were started by the minister. However, in 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stopped this project and started probe for irregularities in the execution of the project. In its previous progress review meeting of Narowal Sports City, Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal had showed displeasure over unnecessary delay in execution of Narowal Sports City and directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to submit revised PC-1 at the earliest. Ahsan Iqbal expressed dissatisfaction over the delay and said that there is no progress despite the lapse of seven months which shows the non-serious attitude of the IPC Ministry. The minister also directed the P3A Board to establish a company on December 15, which will help in maintenance of the Sport City while recommending people from different walks of life in the company. The minister observed that CDWP had directed to establish such a company that would be responsible for the management and maintenance of the Sports City. This project should be functional on March 23, 2023 and necessary procurements should be ready before the deadline, directed the minister.