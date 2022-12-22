Share:

LAHORE - In continuation of recent spree of transfers and postings in the province the government of Punjab has transferred 3 high rank bureaucrates belonging to grade 20 here on Wednesday. DR. Wasif Khurshid (BS.20), Secretary to Government Of the Punjab, Finance Department has been transferred, with immediate effect and posted as Chairman, Planning & Development Board, Government of the Punjab, in his own pay & scale, against a vacant post, relieving Mr. Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal BS-21), Chief Secretary, Punjab, of additional charge of the post. Mujahid Sherdil (BS-20), Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Communication & Works Department has been transferred, with immediate effect and posted as Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Finance Department, vice Dr. Wasif Khurshid (BS-20), transferred