ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Wednesday formed a sub-committee to check the lease issue of commercial units as well as case of allotment of residential accommodations and all other cases of similar nature. The sub-committee will comprise of Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Syed Mehmood Shah, Muhammad Abu Bakar and Makhdoom Syed Sami-ulHassan Gillani. The 23rd meeting of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works of the National Assembly was held on Wednesday at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Ibadullah Khan, MNA. The committee approved the minutes of the meeting held on 12th October, 2022. It also discussed the previous recommendations of the committee. The Director General, Estate Office, Islamabad informed the committee members that allotment of federal government accommodation during last three months was made keeping in view the General Waiting List and following the prescribed rules/merit. He also provided a complete list of category-wise application for federal government accommodations, General Waiting List and non-occupied allotted government accommodation on the allotment on General Waiting List. The committee was also informed about commercial properties leased out by the Estate Office in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta and recovery details. The Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) briefed the committee on the latest progress on the projects of FGEHA (Thalian, Bara Kahu and Skyline apartments) and informed the committee about the delay and consequently of handing over the possession of the plots/ apartments to the applicants. He also briefed in details about the number of applications and allotment (consent/offer letters) of plots in the housing schemes launched by FGEHA to the employees of constitutional bodies and especially the employees of the National Assembly. The Director General, Pakistan Public Works (Pak PWD) briefed the committee on the previous recommendation of the Standing Committee. He informed that instructions have been issued to all executive engineers that in future completion certificates for development schemes of MNAs should be issued subject to the satisfaction of the concerned MNA. The meeting was attended by MNAs Chaudhry Abid Raza, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Ms Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Syed Mehmood Shah, Salahuddin, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Ms Rubina Irfan, Dr Zulfaqar Ali Bhatti, Makhdoom Syed Samiul-Hassan Gillani, and senior officers of Ministry of Housing and Works, Director General PWD, Director General Estate, Estate Office, Islamabad and Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority.