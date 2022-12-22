Share:

Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi has been appointed as the Chairman of PCB’s Management Committee following the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the details, the newly-constituted management committee will run the affairs of the PCB till the elections are held within the next four months.

The committee led by Sethi includes Shakil Sheikh (ex-PCB BoG), Gul Zada (ex-PCB BoG) Nauman Butt (ex-PCB BoG), ex-Test cricketers Haroon Rashid, Shahid Khan Afridi and Shafqat Rana, Sana Mir (ex-Pakistan women team’s captain), Aized Syed (ex-PCB director NHPC), Tanvir Ahmed (ex-president Larkana Region), Advocate Supreme Court Mustafa Ramday and Chaudhry Arif Saeed (CEO Service Industries).

“The federal government is pleased to constitute a management committee to manage the affairs of PCB with full executive powers with the aim of effecting the restoration of departmental cricket structure and other allied matters, including the nomination of Board of Governors and election of chairman, as stipulated in the 2014 Constitution, within a frame of 120 days,” the notification issued by Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination stated.

In another notification, the federal cabinet also approved repealing of PCB Constitution 2019 and revival of the PCB Constitution 2014 through a circulation summary. The cabinet did approval through a circulation summary.

Notably, the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) the other day had moved a summary to include two new PCB BoG members — Sethi and Shakil — in place of incumbent PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and another member Asad Ali Khan.

