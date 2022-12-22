Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf says the nation is resolute enough to emerge victorious out of current challenges. He said this during a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins who called on him in Parliament House. In a meeting, the Speaker said that enhancing parliamentary interactions and economic cooperation would be beneficial for both the countries. Expressingdismay and concern on the rising insurgency and terrorists’ activities in the country, he said that Pakistani people and government were determined to eliminate insurgency and rising terrorism at every cost. “Pakistani nation is resolute enough to emerge victorious out of present socio-economic challenges.”He said Pakistan had been tackling sever impact of recent floods.Heappreciated support of Australian people and government in this hour of need. He also lauded the support of Australian government to support initiatives of supporting Pakistan for ensuring water and food security especially in Sindh. Ashraf also stressed on the need to further develop contact between business communities of both the countries to tap massive economic potential in Pakistan. He said, “Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Australia which are close to people-to-people contacts and passion for cricket.” He also said that both countries are members of the Commonwealth and federations with bicameral legislatures. He also informed Australian High Commissioner that Pakistani Parliamentary delegation will participate in 26th Conference of the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Canberra from January 3-6, 2023. Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan appreciated the support of Pakistani government and people to support Afghanistan refugees in Pakistan. He said that it was heartening to note that Afghanistan refugees were being provided with basic facilities like health and education. He also reiterated Australian govt’s resolve to support Pakistani people and government to eliminate insurgency and tackling food security challenges.