Women Singers as working women were paid tribute on the eve of National Working women's day observed at PILAC under the aegis of Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) in metropolitan city of Punjab province on Thursday.

Bushra Khaliq, Dr Fauzia Saeed, Maleeha Hussain , Tanvir Jahan, Bushra Aitzaz , Fiza inspector Punjab Police etc were the guests.

Slogans in favour of working women including singers,labourers, farmers, domestic workers, Home Based Workers etc were chanted.

Bushra Kahliq ED of WISE, said no society can progress without effective participation of women. Women played their role in every walk of life. Women faced challenges but did not quit their role and spaces as well.

She said that 2022, national women working has been dedicated to women Singers. She said that women singers served the country by their songs.

Dr Fauzia Saeed , dignity of women must be preserved. Women should be given harassment free environment. She narrated an incident of harassment. How the harasser was made accountable, she shared with the women. The application against the harassment had been submitted on 22 December, twenty five years ago we won the case. She shared her achievement and said we had drafted the law too. In Pakistan after ten years of our struggle, the law against harassment was made. She talked about the women Singers. She throws light on the history of women singers and said women Singers were recognised by themselves . She narrated contribution of singer Jahan Ara Begum. Mai Bhagi, Rehman, Fareed Khanam, Munni Begum , Teena Sani, Roona Laila, Nayyara Noor, Naheed Akhtar, Shahbaz Begum Etc.

Bushra Khalid the Executive Director of WISE,said music is a diet of soul and Noor Jahan proved it by her songs . She earned name on the horizons of music or singing although she worked as actresses too. Her worked was acknowledged by the state of Pakistan and she was given title of Malka e Taran Noor Jahan.

She said that it was a day of women recognition. She presented tribute to Fareed Khanum on the occasion.

Maleeha Saeed said that law against harassment is being implemented every where. Rules of this law was made within one year. Women Ombdusperson were made as the law was made. She shared that five women ombudsperson are working in the country. Its compliance was ensured by the state Bank, said Maleeha . She said cases are reported but action is taken against the harasser in Pakistan. The law is being implemented in its real and true spirit.Bushra Khaliq said that merits and capabilities of women must be acknowledged.

Bushra Aitzaz , said women are oppressed from cradle to grave. Rights of women must be demanded. We knocked at the door of Supre Court for our rights and got justice which was our right.

She said that sons/brothers must be trained not to harass women. Once, she had thrown ston at the harasser, she shared. If any woman files a complaint of harassment agaiant anyone, she must be encouraged. To get justice , women must knocked at the doors of the departments.

Role of women is very important in politics. We resisted hudood ordicnace of Zia, said Bushra Aitzaz.

If singer is denied from singing , she is denied to take oxygen , said Busbra Aitzaz.

Women should be given their due share in inheritance, expressed Bushra Khaliq.

Nabeela Hakim Women Ombdusperson, said working women changed the world in their respective field. Sometimes women of their families are stopped . She paid tribute to courageous women who resisted and made their ways, created spaces for themselves. Awareness of the right is

Law against sexual harassment at workplace is very strong in Pakistan. It is implemented in Pakistan. Many powerful officers have been terminated from their posts by implementing this law. Women face harassment at work places , said Nabeela Hakim. We need to be courageous women so that we could stand for oppressed women. Inheritance is divine ,it must be given to daughters, sisters etc. Any woman can lodge complaint at the office of Women Ombudsperson, they will get justice, said Nabeela Hakim.