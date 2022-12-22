Share:

Islamabad - minister for Power division Khurram dastgir has said that there was no truth in reports of increase in power tariff adding that no such proposal was under consideration. The Power ministry runs various simulations in its efforts to reduce circular debt and such simulations consider a wide range of options, but this doesn’t mean that every option will result in tariff increase, said a press release issued here Wednesday. He also termed the reports baseless in which it was claimed that the revenue collection had decreased by 83 percent. This figure is only for the month of September where consumers were given relief in fuel price adjustment and late payments due to the devastating floods that affected one-third of Pakistan, he further said.