Share:

KARACHI-Owing to the continuing LC restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan and the consequent shut down of its plant at Port Qasim, Karachi, Indus Motor Company (IMC) vows that it will not lay-off its workforce.

“Pakistan is at a cross roads both economically and at the political front. The State Bank of Pakistan’s LC restrictions which continue unabated, has adversely affected our operations, halting production intermittently, for the sixth month running now.” remarked the company’s Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali.

“Our human resource is our most valuable asset and our biggest strength by far. As we have always done in the past, guarding their welfare during any rough patch is our moral obligation as it is now. Despite these challenging times, and following Toyota’s legacy of tenacity, we are optimistic and standing tall. InshahAllah, this too shall pass,” said Jamali.