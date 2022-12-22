Share:

The Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan has written a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi to formally request to remove Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman.

The PA speaker wrote a letter to the president against the ‘misconduct’ of the Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman. In his letter, the speaker highlighted the unconstitutional steps of the Punjab government and requested to remove him.

He stated that the governor is the representative of the president who should be stopped from making such steps in violation of the constitution.