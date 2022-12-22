Share:

KHyBER - Pak-Afghan officials met in the Customs compound in Torkham to discuss border security measures last day. High-ranking Afghan Border Security and Customs officials also participated in the debate on behalf of the Afghan government, in addition to representatives from the Frontier Corps (FC) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The Additional Collector of Customs (ACC), Muhammad Rizwan, stated that following a thorough discussion, the officials of the two neighbouring countries decided to maintain a calm atmosphere at the crossing in addition to addressing the concerns of the traders to strengthen bilateral trade between the two nations. He noted that to expedite trade, it was decided that the Afghan Custom department would increase its capacity to clear import goods. According to Mr Rizwan, the Pakistani officials urged their Afghan counterparts to discourage the illegal import of contraband items into Pakistan through the Torkham crossing and assured them that they would do so. Officials from Afghanistan thanked Pakistan for facilitating Afghan patients, but they also demanded an increase in the number of patients entering Pakistan each day for medical treatment.