Share:

ISLAMABAD - The work on a project to connect under construction Margalla Highway with the rest of the city commonly known as 11th Avenue project is expected to be started this week as the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency has cleared the project for execution on Wednesday. A public hearing to get Environmental Impact Assessment was held on 7th December 2022 and after scrutinizing, PAK EPA has given a green light to this project. The said project will provide a direct connectivity of Margalla Avenue to Khayaban-e-Iqbal via 11th Avenue. It will start at the ending point of the under construction Margalla Avenue and will terminate on Khayaban-e-Iqbal between E-11 and F-11. The total length of this project is 5.5km which will have 3 lanes on each side while a proper interchange would be constructed on Khayaban-e-Iqbal where it will be merged with existing Margalla road. The total cost of this project is Rs.3.98bn and it will be constructed in the next 6 months. The said project is already awarded to the National Logistics Cell under the section 42-F of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules without going into open competition. This project will be helpful to link sector D-12 and several under construction sectors i.e. C-14, C-15, C-16 with the rest of the city while it will also cater the traffic coming from GT Road via Margalla Avenue. When contacted, a senior officer of the authority informed that the contractor has already mobilized on site and we were waiting for the EIA and now we got it. He said the initial work on site is expected to be commenced on Thursday. It is pertinent to mention here that the first phase of Margalla Avenue from GT Road to Sector D-12 is also near completion as about 85 percent work has been completed on this project and it is expected to be inaugurated in January 2023. The 33-km long Margalla Road from GT Road to Bhara Kahu is part of Islamabad’s master plan. However, the CDA decided to construct it in three phases.