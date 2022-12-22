Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has become an active affiliated unit of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) after the approval of PSB Board Meeting in line with PSB Rules 2022. The decision was taken in the 26th Board meeting held under the chairmanship of IPC Minister/PSB President Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari. The promotion of basketball in the country was also discussed in the meeting, recently held at Islamabad. Under the leadership of PBBF President Brig M Iftikhar Mansoor (R) and Secretary Khalid Bashir, the federation is playing vital role for promotion of basketball in the country, which is also affiliated with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) recognised by IOC, International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and FIBA Asia. The PBBF organisedmen’s and women’s events in the recent past and contemplating holding back-to-back basketball tournaments in coming months. After the approval and formally notified by PSB, the PBBF is the only representative organization at national and international level that can take all kinds of measures for the development of basketball, said PBBF spokesperson and added that the departments and divisions must also take permission from the federation to organize basketball competitions in the country.