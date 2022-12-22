Share:

Chief of the Pakistan Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Moroccan Naval chief to discuss matters of mutual interest, naval cooperation, regional maritime security and bilateral collaboration.

According to the spokesman for the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi made an official visit to Morocco. The Moroccan naval chief appreciated the role of the Pakistan Navy in establishing regional maritime peace and stability.

Admiral Niazi invited the Moroccan Navy to participate in the 8th Naval Exercise Aman and PIMEC-23 to be held in Pakistan next year.