Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that Pakistan has played a key role for peace in the region.

Addressing a news conference at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Bilawal Bhutto said that peace and stability in the region is linked to the peace in Afghanistan.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan is the country most affected by climate change. He said that record monsoon rains in 2022 induced heavy floods in Pakistan. He said that 33 million people were affected by flood. He said that cooperation from the international community is needed for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

