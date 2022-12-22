Share:

Pakistani film "Joyland" has been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards, according to Deadline.

Directed by Saim Sadiq, the film becomes Pakistan’s first selection in Oscar’s International Feature Film category.

British actor Riz Ahmed also shared the Deadline’s report on “Joyland’s” selection on his Instagram account.

International Feature Oscar Shortlist: Pakistan Makes Cut For First Time With ‘Joyland’; No Major Snubs https://t.co/fzubgAPCEY — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 21, 2022

The film starring Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed, was announced as the country’s official submission in the 95th run of the biggest film awards in September.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories.

When “Joyland” premiered at Cannes in May, it made history as the first official entry from Pakistan to be invited into the prestigious festival.