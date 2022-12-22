Share:

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have affirmed the need to guarantee women’s rights, as well as the importance of their full and equal participation in all aspects of life.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a telephonic conversation between with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed developments in Afghanistan and the Taliban’s decision to ban the education of girls and women in Afghanistan’s universities.

Both leaders emphasized that Islam has accorded women a privileged position, and safeguarded their rights. They also underscored their firm position in support of security, stability and peace in Afghanistan.

They also called for the advancement of international efforts aimed at building a more sustainable future for the Afghan people.