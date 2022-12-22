Share:

The ministry of education on Thursday announced to pay the ticket and transportation fee of Pakistan-New Zealand test match for students.

According to details, the chief advisor curriculum wrote a letter to District education officers and told them to inform the headmasters of schools in their respective districts.

The letter states that those students who want to watch the match in the national stadium must write down their name to their headmaster.

The district education officers will then provide the details of students who will watch the match in the stadium.

Moreover, the student should come in school uniform to watch the Pakistan-New Zealand test match.

Earlier, the New Zealand squad stepped foot in Pakistan to play a historic Test series in the country, which will roll into action from December 26 at National Bank Cricket Arena here.

The Karachi Test, scheduled to commence on December 26, will mark the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on the former’s soil after 20 years.