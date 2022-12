Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed on Thursday that the constitutionally PML-Q leader Parvez Elahi was no longer the chief minister of Punjab.

“The Punjab governor had asked the chief minister to take a vote of confidence by yesterday, but he did not take it, so according to the constitution, Parvez Elahi is no longer the chief minister,” said Sanaullah while talking to the media in Lahore.

The interior minister added that the governor is using his powers under the Constitution.