Diplomacy: the art of restraining power.

–Henry Kissinger

The Bandung Conference was a meeting between African and Asian states that was organised by and in Indonesia in 1955. It took place one year after the collapse of the French colony in Indochina and two years after the Korean War. 1.5 million people were represented through the conference that was aimed at discussing the political orientation of the newly decolonised and independent states. Colonialism in all of its manifestations was also condemned and this was the first show of Asian-African solidarity derived through shared suffering. The conference marked that the end was in sight and included leaders like Sukarna, Tito, Nasar and Zhou. It was also very powerful because it brought forth the possibilities of collaboration and alliances. But it had its shortcomings as well; this was very fragile unity as there was little to agree on and economic and developmental issues of both continents were so large.