Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named an uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and fast bowler Hasan Ali in the 16-player squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, which will commence at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday (December 26). Kamran Ghulam has replaced Azhar Ali, who announced his retirement last week, while Hasan Ali has taken over from Mohammad Ali, who, like Faheem Ashraf, has been advised to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Cup in Karachi. Haris Rauf has not been included in the squad as he is recovering from an injury that he sustained while fielding in the Rawalpindi Test. However, fast bowler Naseem Shah, who missed the Multan and Karachi Tests due to a shoulder niggle, has been being declared fit and as such, retained in the squad. The New Zealand squad, which will reach here on Thursday (December 22) morning, is the third major team to tour Pakistan for a Test series this year after Australia and England. Meanwhile, the PCB has also announced the appointments of the umpire and match referees for the two Test and three ODIs. The first Test (Dec 26-30) at Karachi December will be officiated by Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire) and Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee). The officials for the second Test (Jan 3-7) at Multan are Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire) and David Boon (match referee). The first ODI (Jan 10) will be officiated by Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire) and David Boon (match referee), the second ODI (Jan 12) by Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee) and third ODI (Jan 14) by Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (onfield), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee).