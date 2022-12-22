Share:

PESHAWAR - The Club Foot Home Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) and Miracle Feet, a US-based humanitarian organisation, have signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the treatment and facilitation of children with Club Feet from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond. According to Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO of the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), both organizations intend to expand this wonderful humanitarian project to other regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the next three years, train and educate more medical and physical rehabilitation professionals, raise awareness of club foot, and incorporate it into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health care system for long-term sustainability. Mr Imtiaz on this expressed his utmost satisfaction over the fact that PCP is a well-reputed and most experienced organization of its kind in Pakistan and he hopes that together with Miracle Feet we will leave no stone unturned, to treat kids with Club Feet