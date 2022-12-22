Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday launched a plan of action named ‘Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework’ (4RF), which will be carried out in the flood-affected areas of the country. Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and presented him a copy of the 4RF report. Secretary, Syed Zafar Ali Shah and other senior officials of the Planning Ministry were also present in the meeting. During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal apprised the prime minister that the document was based on the loss and damage estimated in the Post Disaster Needs Assessment report, which was launched in late October this year. The 4RF document contained short- medium- and long-term climate resilient strategy. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Development Partners, line ministries, National Disaster Management Authority, and the provincial governments for adopting a whole of Pakistan and inclusive approach in bringing out this important framework. He congratulated the Minister and his team for their hard work. The prime minister directed that necessary efforts must be made for effective pitching of this framework in the upcoming Development Conference, scheduled to be held on 9th January 2023 at Geneva, Switzerland.