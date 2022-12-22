Share:

RAWALPINDI - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Ms Shaza Fatima while addressing the closing ceremony of Global Entrepreneurship 2022 on Wednesday at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) said that the Prime Minister’s laptop scheme has been revived with the aim of providing employment opportunities to the youth as well as to provide and promote entrepreneurship in the country. She lauded RCCI role for its efforts for promoting entrepreneurship in the region and asked Rawalpindi Chamber to become a partner for mentorship. The information about the student loan scheme will be shared with the Chamber, she added. Under the program, the government aimed at providing loans to more than 50 million to the youth in the age bracket of 15 and 29. There would be no interest or collateral on loans up to Rs500,000. “This year, laptops will be distributed amongst 100,000 high achievers. There will be a 50 per cent share for women while transgender persons will also be accommodated.” She said that it is unfortunate that the unemployment rate is four and a half percent while the unemployment rate at the graduate level is 35 percent which is alarming. The government is introducing structural changes in the education system in which there will be more focus on skills. President RCCI Saqib Rafiq in his speech said that the purpose of organizing the Entrepreneurship Week was to attract students towards entrepreneurship. Rawalpindi Chamber has been organizing this week every year, he added. Global Entrepreneurship Week - GEW is celebrated all over the world from 11th-14th November, 2022 to encourage the youth for entrepreneurial careers. Former presidents Nadeem Rauf, Malik Shahid Saleem, local hotel founder Luqman Ali Afzal also addressed the ceremony. Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Former President Major Amanullah Khan, executive members, women members, students and faculty members of the universities were also present