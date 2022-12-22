Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday discussed the political situation of Punjab over the telephone.

Both leaders looked into multiple dimensions regarding PM’s latest decision of barring Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman from denotifying Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. Earlier, the PM had barred the governor from denotifying the chief minister. At a meeting at the Governor House, the law ministry and the legal team proposed against denotifying CM Elahi. PM Shehbaz Sharif had directed Mr Rehman to consult the legal team over this matter.

After approaching the legal team, the suggestion came, "How the chief minister could be denotified, considering the fact that he did not refuse to take the vote of confidence."