Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif restrained on Thursday Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman from denotifying Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

At a meeting held at the Governor House, the law ministry and lawyers proposed against denotifying CM Elahi. PM Shehbaz Sharif directed Mr Rehman to consult the legal team over this matter. The legal team said "how the chief minister could be denotified, considering the fact that he did not refuse to take the vote of confidence."