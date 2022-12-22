Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the appointment of Najam Sethi as the new Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the sources revealed. The sources further said that a notification for the appointment of Najam Sethi would be issued shortly. As many as four notifications would be issued shortly. According to these notifications, PCB’s 2019 Constitution would be dissolved and 2014 Constitution would come into effect. A new set-up would also be announced to run the board’s affairs, the sources added. Sethi would overthrow former cricketer Ramiz Raja, who was appointed as PCB Chairman by former PM Imran Khan in September 2021. During the last year and so, Pakistan played semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, final of Asia Cup 2022, and final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The national team also won trination series in New Zealand. But, Pakistan’s performance in Tests deteriorated as they were whitewashed at home for the first time in history. They also lost the Test series 1-0 against Australia.