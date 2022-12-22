Share:

Creative writing enhances the cognitive power of oneself. Similarly, it enables the brain to function differently. Accordingly, one’s thoughts in the shape of words perform an integral and amazing role. No matter how dark and deep the well is, no matter how dreary one’s life is, as well as no matter how dire and troublesome circumstances are, creative writing can make any magical situation in one’s life.

Through creative writing, one can create their own world of imagination, where there’s no limit and no boundaries for expanding our thoughts. Simply, in the new world of imagination we’re free from all fears of this world rather we feel as if the new world has blessed us with wings by which we can wings fly anywhere at any time without anyone’s support.

Creative writing is a tool for building different characters in our own world of thoughts. Incredibly, each time while one tries to express his words, he literally provides soul to a new character. Although, that character can have wings by which he can touch the peak of mountains as well as he can as swim at the deepest edge of ocean. Even though, that character can defeat the whole troops of an army and can defend the whole nation. Simply, any character can be the strength, power or pillar to that of piece of writing and can give it weapon so that one’s thoughts must be able to expand far as it is possible and must strengthen to its fullest potential.

To sum up, creative writing is the expansion of thoughts to the moon and back in the world of imagination. Additionally, creative writing is the replica of our thoughts, perception of our mind and most importantly strength to our imagination. Thus, creative writing is that vision of writing that is a link from our heart to the mind which identify our soul in form of words, it leaves behind several memories, it provides aim to life by giving us freedom of expression of our thought, soul, heart and it gives a new name to our existence.

ZAINAB ALIAHMED,

Kech.