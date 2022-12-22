Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly session to meet today (Thursday), in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) members will appear before Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Perviaz Ashraf for verification of their resignations. PTI Chairman Imran Khan, around a week ago, announced that 125 members appear before the National Assembly speaker for verification of their resignations. The PTI lawmakers, under the supervision of PTI senior member Shah Mehmood Qureshi, as per plan will appear before the NA speaker. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written a letter to Speaker Raja Ashraf a few days ago, mentioning that their resignations be accepted. Whereas, the speaker has yet not given time to confirm the resignations of the lawmakers. Talking to media, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that his party had decided to resign from both the national and provincial assemblies, so their resignations should be accepted. The resignations, if accepted, will deprive Imran Khan to become part of constitutional process for indulging in consultation with the PM for caretaker setup under article-224 of constitution. The resignations are pending in the assembly secretariat for last seven months.