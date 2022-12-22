Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the political crisis in Punjab has deepened following ex-premier Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve the provincial assembly, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday warned the ruling coalition in the centre to refrain from any misadventure. Talking to media here in Islamabad, former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Ch cautioned Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman to “refrain from any adventure” in the wake of his advice to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhy Parvez to take a vote of confidence. He asserted that the vote of confidence would not be held as Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan has issued a ruling contradicting the advice of the governor. He further said that a vote of confidence and notrust motion against Punjab CM were bound to fail. He added that Article 109 of the Constitution was very clear that a fresh session couldn’t be called until the ongoing session was prorogued.