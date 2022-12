Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday approved the hiring of 25,000 educators in the department.

The Punjab CM presided over a cabinet meeting in which newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal also participated.

During the meeting, CM Elahi approved giving a 25 percent special allowance to Lady Health Supervisors (LHS), and hiring 25,000 educators.