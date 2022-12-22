Share:

LAHORE - The federal government late Wednesday night sought deployment of Pakistan Rangers to protect the Governor House, Lahore, after the PTI announced to hold a protest demonstration in front of the official residence of the Punjab governor to stop him from taking any ‘unconstitutional’ step with regard to the provincial assembly. The interior ministry has written a letter to Director Gemeral Rangers Punjab for deployment of sufficient strength of Pakistan Rangers for protection of Governor’s House, Lahore, under section 7 (b) and 10 of the Pakistan Rangers Ordinance, 1959, and section 4 (3) (i) of Anti-terrorism Act, 1997. Rangers have been asked to take immediate necessary action regarding beefing up the security at the Governor’s House in coordination with the office of the Governor Punjab. Earlier in the day, the PTI had announced to hold a protest outside the Governor’s House at 5pm today to stop the governor from taking any ‘unconstitutional step’. PTI leader Hammad Azhar announced this while talking to reporters here along with party’s senior Vice-president Fawad Chaudhry here. He said that party chairman Imran Khan will address the party workers and announce a new plan of action to be followed in the light of new developments. Hammad said that the public would not stay quiet anymore and the nation will show what it wanted. “Enough is enough”, he said, adding that the people will not remain silent spectators this time.