Rangers have been deployed at the Governor House Lahore at the directive of Interior Ministry ahead of call from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for a protest demonstration as the political temperature reached the boiling point in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

The development came after PTI announced to stage a protest demonstration outside the Punjab Governor House today (Thursday) in the wake of opposition’s attempts to oust Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

According to sources, Governor House administration had written a letter to the federal government to deploy the Rangers to deal with any emergency situation and security concerns.

Earlier, PTI leader Hammad Azhar while addressing the media in Lahore said that PTI chief Imran Khan has decided to hold a protest demonstration outside Governor House at 5:00 pm today (Thursday) after PML-N’s announcement that Punjab governor will de-notify CM Elahi over his failure to obtain vote of confidence from the House.