RAWALPINDI - A committee has been constituted to ponder over planning of enhance water storage capacity in Rawal Dam. The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting held under chair of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Wednesday. Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanvir, Chief Engineer Potohar Irrigation Department Nahim Ashraf, Project Director Small Dams Mehar Manzoor and Deputy Managing Director WASA Salim Ashraf attended the meeting. The participants of meeting agreed on point of enhancing water storage capacity in Rawal Dam to cater need of citizens of Rawalpindi. Different options regarding increasing water storage in Rawal Dam also came under discussion. A technical committee comprised officers of irrigation departments and WASA officers was made to prepare TORs. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that the proposed project of enhancing water storage capacity in Rawal Dam is much important for future in order to cater need of water. He said the groundwater level has plummeted and we have to rely on dams. He said that WASA is working on a project to supply water to residents of Rawalpindi by spending less money