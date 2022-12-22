Share:

MARDAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan range, Mohammad Ali Khan while addressing a function arranged in connection with the inauguration of the Ababeel squad at the police line has said that the KP Police and the provincial government work hard to improve public safety. Speaking at the event, DPO announced that the squad consists of 12 motorbikes. The Ababeel squad will patrol the city’s urban and suburban areas in the initial phase, he continued, and Sheikh Maltoon will conduct 24-hour surveillance. The squad will work under the supervision of the SDPOs and SHOs of the relevant police station.