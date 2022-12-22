Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 66.63 billion on the free treatment of more than 3.027 million people through in­door treatment under Sehat Sahulat Program in private and public hos­pitals. This data was shared by the Health department on the direction of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Wednesday. Accord­ing to the data the program is being implemented in 794 public and pri­vate hospitals including 191 public and 603 private hospitals where free indoor treatment facilities are being provided. Under the Sehat Sahulat Program more than 680,000 people received facility of Dialysis, 68,800 Coronary Angiography, 75,600 wom­en underwent through process of normal delivery, 297,000 cesarean, 44,400 Hernia surgery,47,200 che­motherapy, 35,000 citizens received angioplasty treatment and more than 233,600 citizens received eye treat­ment/operation through the Sehat Sahulat Program so far.