LAHORE-Grand auction for Chaharbagh, the SOUQ district for 08 commercial plots, was organised by Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA). The investors and bidders gave an overwhelming response by participating in the bidding process. The successful bidding of SOUQ District was successfully won by the following bidders: Wahaj Consultants, Atif Iqbal, Hafiz Arsalan, The kingdom valley (thrice) with the highest bid of the event. Ravi Urban development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin and COO Mansoor Janjua congratulated each one of the winners who stood determined and firm during the bidding process. The leadership of RUDA reiterated firm commitment towards developing Chaharbagh and Ravi city as modern Lahore, wishing all the winners a prosper growth in investing in RUDA.