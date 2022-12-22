Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 28 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 225.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 225.12. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 232.25 and Rs 234.5 respectively. The price of the euro increased by 68 paisas and closed at Rs 239.51 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 238.83, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.71, whereas an increase of 23 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 273.93 as compared to its last closing of Rs 273.70. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 08 paisas each to close at Rs 61.37 and Rs 59.93 respectively.