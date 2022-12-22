Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Assembly has unanimously passed a much-needed Sindh Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to strengthen the Sindh Human Rights Commission and make it a more effective institution to achieve its mission.

The bill reads that the amendment will serve as an alternative dispute resolution and accountability mechanism for business-related abuse of human rights and provide easy access to remedy.

It is in line with international obligations the country needs to follow for its Generalized Scheme of Preference (GSP+) status for foreign trade. The legislation allows SHRC to visit business premises to check if there was any abuse of rights of employees.

As per the newly-passed amendment, the Sindh Human Rights Commission will be comprised of two MPAs nominated by the Speaker, while the four other members, with demonstrable experience in the field of Human Rights, at least one of whom shall be from the minority community and one shall have considerable experience in business and human Rights, to be appointed by CM. Either an additional secretary or deputy secretary of the Human Rights Department shall be nominated by the department. The new law states that no member shall be above 60 years of age, while the Chairman and members shall hold office for a period of four years unless they themselves resign or are removed from office.

The criteria for the appointment has also been changed through the fresh amendment, under which human rights activists with 15 years or more demonstrable experience in the field will also be eligible besides as retired judge of the high court or any person qualified to be the judge of the high court.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai said this amendment bill will serve as an effective mechanism to safeguard the human rights of citizens without any discrimination.