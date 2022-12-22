Share:

ISLAMABAD-A delegation of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by Maj Gen Mohammad bin Saeed Al-Qarni, Director General, Narcotics Control, called upon Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Director General, Customs Intelligence, for a bilateral meeting at I&I-Customs Headquarters, Islamabad. During the meeting, various issues of mutual interests including matters pertaining to combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors, between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan came under discussion. It was unanimously agreed that there exists huge scope for exchange of intelligence based information to effectively control illicit flow of currency and narcotics between KSA and Pakistan. Moreover, strengthening cooperation and liaison for exchange of information, on real time basis, between both countries was underscored. Faiz Ahmad informed the delegation that Customs Intelligence with a focused approach has accelerated countrywide counter-smuggling drive with special focus on drug smuggling.

In this connection, the Saudi delegation felicitated Faiz Ahmad Chadhar over the recent narcotics seizure of high quality Hashish by Customs Intelligence in Quetta. It was also emphasized that the menace of narcotics smuggling can be optimally coped through enhanced cooperation between the two countries.