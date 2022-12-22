Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department and the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have decided to form a joint committee to quickly resolve issues faced by the business community and to build a coordinated relationship. The committee will formulate a sustainable strategy and give concrete recommendations for solving the problems faced by the business community and the chamber and the police department will work together to amicably solve the problems of the business community in time in light of the recommendations. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the agreement was reached with the president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ishaq, during a visit by Chief Capital Police Officer Ijaz Khan, SSP Operation, Kashif Aftab, and SSP Traffic, Shahzada Umar Abbas, and other senior officers of the police department. Director Admin Transport Department Muhammad Imran, various markets, presidents of traders associations, officials, industrialists and representatives of the traders’ community were present in large numbers.