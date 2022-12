Share:

The schools in plains of KP will remain open amid the winter holidays.

According to the provincial education department, the decision to suspend the winter holidays was taken on Thursday due to the disruption in educational activities. As per the notification, in case of an intensifying cold, the winter holidays will also be announced in the plains of KP.

On the other side, in the mountainous region of the province, the winter holidays will begin on January 1 and continue until February 15.