Share:

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant for PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

A case was registered against him for "inciting mutiny within the army".

Issuing the warrant, the court said the PTI leader should ensure his appearance at the next hearing and could obtain bail against surety bonds of Rs200,000.

The case was adjourned till Jan 6.