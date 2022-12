Share:

Gilgit Baltistan is in grip of severe cold weather conditions which has affected normal life in upper parts.

Gilgit meteorological department recorded minimum temperature in skardu minus 10 Astore minus 7 Gupis -minus 6 Gilgit and Hunza minus 5 Bagrote minus 2 and Chilas minus one degree centigrade.

Met office forecast partially cloudy and during the next 24 hours.