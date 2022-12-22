Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that the Sindh government was focused on the complete rehabilitation of flood victims and it had resolved to continue relief work till the rehabilitation of the last flood victim.

The minister in a statement issued here said that World Bank had approved various projects worth $1.692 billion for the rehabilitation of flood victims of Sindh, which included rehabilitation of flood-affected population, construction of damaged houses, restoration of affected agricultural lands, social protection, and maternal and child health.

Sharjeel Memon said a survey was being carried out on a fast-track basis for the disbursement of a subsidy of Rs5,000 per acre to wheat growers in Sindh. As many as 4,048 teams comprised of officials of the Agriculture and Revenue Departments were engaged in the survey at the Tapa level (the basic unit of revenue administration in the province). He said that Irrigation and Public Health Engineering departments along with the district administration were working day and night to ensure the drainage of flood water from the affected areas while Sindh Chief Minister was monitoring the operation.

Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government, CM Murad Ali Shah, the district administration, and Pakistan People’s Party had resolved that relief activities would continue until the last flood victims were rehabilitated.

He said that the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party, especially Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was actively engaged in advocating the case of the flood-affected population of Pakistan on international forums, and as a result of his efforts, United Nations has established a climate justice fund.