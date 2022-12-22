Share:

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday urged the government and the opposition to put aside their differences and work together to address the issues confronted by the country. He paid glowing tributes to those who lost their lives in a suicide attack at the mosque during Eid prayers in 2007 at a gathering in Sherpao village Charsadda. Quran and Fateha Khwani were held for the departed souls on this occasion. According to Sherpao, the country, and particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was once again experiencing a wave of terrorism, and law and order were getting worse each day. He asked the government to review its Afghan policy and remove the shortcomings of its security policy.