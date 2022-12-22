Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmad Shah on Wednesday directed for immediate measures to rehabilitate the Bakhtiari Youth Centre North Nazimabad, once a major hub of sports activities in the area.

The ACS while chairing a meeting to review ongoing mega projects in Karachi said that rehabilitation of all the sports fields and sports centres of Karachi was one of the top priorities of the Sindh government as civilized societies develop through the promotion of healthy activities. Syed Najam Shah instructed Director General KDA and the Administrator of Central District to take special measures for Bakhtiari Youth Centre.